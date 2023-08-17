NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sunday marked six years since a woman was killed inside her Lower Ninth Ward home. To this day, the murder remains unsolved. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Around 2:00 in the afternoon on Aug. 13, 2017, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Reynes Street. Inside, 61-year-old Margie Shorty was found stabbed to death in a hallway.

A couple of months after the crime, the NOPD named two persons of interest in the case. But they were not suspects, and no one was ever named. There was even a $5,000 reward offered in the case, but it led to no arrests.

