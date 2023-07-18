NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating after a valuable piece of sports memorabilia was stolen from a package that was heading to Dallas, Texas. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

NOPD officers said on July 11, the victim shipped the memorabilia from a company in the 700 block of St. Charles Avenue to an auction house in Dallas, Texas.

The package contained a signed Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris and Lou Gehrig signature card as well as a plaque honoring Mantle and some other items.

Officers said the package arrived in Dallas on July 14 but when it was opened, many of the items were missing.

The missing items had an estimated value of $50,000.

Officers said it’s unknown if the theft happened in New Orleans or en route to Dallas.

Anyone with information about the stolen property can contact any Eighth District detective at (504)-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

So far, more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

