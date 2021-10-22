Seven years after the murder of Anthony Simon Jr. the case remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) On February 28, 2014, Anthony Simon, Jr., was walking with his 4-year-old daughter in the 8700 block of Pritchard Place. According to police, a gray car pulled up and the people inside opened fire. He ran to a nearby field where he died.

More that 7 years later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest unsolved murder to be included in the WGNO Wheel of Justice report. In fact, it’s the second time we’ve profiled the crime.

Months after his murder, Simon’s friends and family gathered for a vigil at the crime scene. But since then, the case has gone cold.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help lead police to the killers, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.