NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early in the morning on New Year’s Day, 2016, the NOPD made a gruesome discovery — a body along the highway between the Crescent City Connection bridge and the exit to General DeGaulle Drive.

There was no car or driver remaining at the scene to explain what happened. Details of the crime grew worse as the investigation progressed.

Police identified the body as 28-year-old Joshua Woodruff, a tourist who was in town for the New Year’s Eve party in the French Quarter. Then police released more information about how he was killed.

According to police, Woodruff was hit by a car in the French Quarter. They released multiple photos taken from security cameras in the area that showed a small, black sedan.

Police say that the car hit Woodruff then dragged his body six miles over the bridge and to the other side of the river.

Despite a reward that at one point stood at $50k and multiple images of the car that was believed to have been involved, seven years later the case remains unsolved.

The reward in the case still stands at $5,000. If you have information that could help police solve the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for the cash reward.

