Senior citizen’s wallet stolen at store, Mandeville police looking for 2 suspects

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Mandeville Police Department is looking for two people who are accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet inside of a grocery store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 2:00 in the afternoon on March 7 inside The Fresh Market on North Causeway Boulevard. They say a man and woman stole the victim’s wallet while she was shopping inside the store then used the ID and credit and debit cards to make multiple purchases at stores in Covington.

Mandeville police also released surveillance footage of the two suspects. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help detectives identify or arrest the suspects, call Mandeville police at 985-624-3119.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

