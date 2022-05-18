NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — That’s no cat burglar. But it is a cat and a burglar, and the case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 8:45 in the morning on Thursday, May 12, at a home in the 6200 block of Pratt Drive.

Surveillance video shows a man walking along a series of large windows along the back of the house. On the inside is a cat that is following the man as he walks.

Moments later, the burglar shatters one of the large windows and enters the house. According to police, he left without taking anything.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

