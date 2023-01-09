MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in the afternoon. Police say four people were involved, but they only released surveillance camera footage of three.

The suspects are accused of stealing more than $2,200 total from two stores along Hwy 190. In one of the stores, Whole Foods, police say the suspects stole more than $840 in items. Then at the Gap store, police say they stole nearly $1,200 in merchandise.

Police released surveillance camera images that show two women and one man, and police say a third woman remained inside the getaway car that is described as a white sedan with dark tinted windows.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects in this investigation, call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-624-3119.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice