NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who is accused of making nearly $4,000 in fraudulent purchases with a stolen bank card. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, on February 23, someone broke into a woman’s car that was parked in City Park. Within 30 minutes, police say the woman’s stolen bank card was being charged with nearly $4,000 in fraudulent charges at Target and Best Buy stores.

The NOPD released three surveillance clips of the suspect who is accused of making the fraudulent purchases. There’s no indication from police on whether they think the same person also broke into the parked car.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the woman, call CrimeStoppers. So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.