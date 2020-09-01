School burglar obeys Covid rules while stealing tablets and cell phones

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is trying to find out who burglarized a school and stole valuable electronics. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on August 11 at about 2:00 in the morning at the Kipp Leadership Academy on Saint Claude Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man enter the school while wearing a medical mask. The school also has arrows taped to the floor to make sure foot traffic moves in the same direction, reducing the chances of anyone coming face-to-face. The burglar appears to follow the rules as he makes his way through the building.

According to police, the man stole multiple tablet computers and a safe containing old cell phones.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate whoever is responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests