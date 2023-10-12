NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police released surveillance footage from back to back nights showing car burglars in the same block of South Solomon Street. Police released surveillance video from each case.

Previously, we detailed one of the night’s events in a Wheel of Justice report. Tonight, we look at the second case and perhaps a connection.

The first case happened around 12:45 in the morning on October 1 in the 700 block of South Solomon Street. In the video, a group of car burglars is seen walking down the street while pulling on door handles and smashing car windows. The video shows one of the burglars smash a window on a white sedan and remove a pistol. He’s seen getting into a silver sedan that was used as the getaway car.

The very next night, October 2, on the exact same block and a little after midnight — almost the same time as the previous night — a black SUV is seen pulling up with burglars who begin pulling car handles and smashing windows for a second night. In this case, according to police, the burglars already had a gun.

The NOPD told WGNO News that while both cases are under investigation, police could not confirm if the cases were connected.

To see the surveillance footage from each night, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts