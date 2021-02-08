Saint Tammany deputies want to know if any of this stolen stuff is yours

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered many items that deputies say was stolen during multiple car burglaries. Now they want to find the owners of the property.

According to deputies, the car burglaries happened in January in the Slidell area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Items include cell phones, credit cards, backpacks and other bags. Deputies say the items were found inside of a stolen car that was recovered in New Orleans. They believe some of the stolen items could be from car burglaries that were never reported.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including photos of the stolen items, click on the video at the top of this page. If you recognize any of the items, call Saint Tammany deputies at 985-726-7851.