Saint Tammany deputies asking for help to solve hit and run in Covington area

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find whoever was driving a car that was involved in a hit and run over the weekend. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the hit and run happened last Saturday evening at about 6:00 on Falconer Boulevard. Deputies say that a car was pulling out of an apartment complex when it hit a man who was walking in the area.

Deputies say that the car was a Toyota sedan. They say they have surveillance video that shows the man being hit as well as the car leaving the scene.

Deputies also released a photo that was taken from the surveillance video that shows the suspected car. At last word, the victim remained hospitalized with his injuries which are described as serious.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the car that deputies say was involved, If you can help deputies identify or locate the car or its driver, call them at 985-898-2338.

