Saint Charles deputies search for yard chemicals golf course vandals

LULING, LA — Saint Charles Parish deputies are trying to find whoever used a golf cart and chemicals to vandalize a golf course in their parish. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies say on January 24, they were notified about the case at the Grand Ridge Golf Club in LULING.

A few days prior, somebody used a golf cart to tear up some of the golf course greens. Also, the vandals are accused of using a yard chemical, perhaps an insecticide, on the greens. According to deputies, the chemical could kill the grass used for the club’s greens.

Estimates place the damage as high as $10,000.

To see photos of the damage, check out the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you have information that could help deputies call 985-783-1135. So far more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

