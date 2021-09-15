Roof inspector has truck stolen while assessing damage

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever stole a roof inspector’s pickup truck while he was on the job. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on September 8 at about 9:30 in the morning in the 1800 block of Cambronne Street.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a red cap get into the truck and drive away. According to police, the owner of the truck left the keys and a 9mm pistol inside of it.

If you can help police identify or locate the person responsible for the theft, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

