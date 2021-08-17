Reward in unsolved double murder is days from expiring

NEW ORLEANS — The reward in an unsolved 2019 double murder is days away from expiring. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On August 22, 2019, Sylvester Snow and Wilbert Bias III were found shot to death outside of a convenience store in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The attack happened a little after 5:00 in the evening.

Because it is a double homicide investigation, CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. But per the group’s rules, unless indicated otherwise, rewards expire two years after the crime occurred. So in this case, we’re just days away from that happening.

If you have information that could help police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.