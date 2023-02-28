NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bryan, Bradley and Brandon Veal were not only brothers, they were best friends, and they were all three murdered within a one week period.

Two years after the killings, and just days before the reward expires, nobody has been brought to justice for the crimes. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first murder happened on February 13, 20201, near the corner of Washington and Loyola Avenues. 26-year old Brian Veal was one of two men who were shot. The other man survived. Veal was pronounced dead at the scene.

One week later, and about half of a mile away on Carondelet Street, police found 21-year-old Bradley and 30-year-old Brandon Veal shot to death.

The search for the killers included a billboard and $10k reward, but no one has been prosecuted for the murders.

There’s still time to cash in for your cooperation. The reward is set to expire on March 8. So if you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice