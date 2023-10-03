ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Family members say 84-year-old Long Van Nguyen may have been on the ground for 20 or 30 minutes before he was found, seriously injured. Two days later, he died. More than two years later, his death remains unsolved. And now, the reward is days away from expiring.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Family members say that Nguyen was able to say that he’d been hit while doing some yardwork by a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck. It happened along Westpark Court in Algiers.

The reward in the case is $12,500. But it’s set to expire at the end of this week.

If you have information that could help locate the driver of the truck, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

