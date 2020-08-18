Reward doubled — again — in search for accused killer

AMITE, LA — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa announced a second reward increase in the search for an accused killer. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The suspect’s name is Jaylohn T. Mitchell. According to Tangi Crime Stoppers, Mitchell murdered a 19-year-old man on June 21 in the Amite area, just across the line in Saint Helena Parish.

The reward started at $1,000 but was more than doubled a couple weeks ago to $2,500. More recently, it was doubled again to $5,000.

Mitchell is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-JAIL.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.