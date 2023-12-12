NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Package theft occurs year-round, and not just in New Orleans.

But the holiday season creates a target rich environment unlike any other for porch pirates.

Here are some recent package theft investigations that were included in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

The first happened Thanksgiving night on Lafaye Street. Surveillance video shows a man walking on the sidewalk there and grabbing a package from someone’s front door as he passes by.

The second case happened a week after Thanksgiving on Dreux Avenue. The surveillance video in that case shows a delivery truck leaving the scene, and within 30 seconds a pickup arrives then someone jumps out, runs to a front porch and steals a package.

The last case happened Dec. 5 on Pratt Drive. That suspect is seen on video riding up on a motorized scooter and stealing a large box from someone’s front porch.

The NOPD has many suggestions online to help prevent package theft.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate any of the suspects, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

