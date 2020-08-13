Rash of people leaving their cars running at gas stations has thieves pouncing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are trying to solve a string of car thefts. All of the cases happened at gas stations or convenience stores, but there’s no indication from police that any of the cases are related. Details are in this Wheel of Justice report.

The latest case happened on August 11 at about 1:45 in the afternoon. Security camera footage from a gas station in the 1900 block of Newton Street in Algiers shows much of what happened.

In the video, you see a car with its lights on that is parked, unlocked and unattended at one of the pumps. In the next row of pumps, a team of thieves is parked in a white car. At one point in th video, one of the thieves goes from the white car to the victim’s sedan, gets inside and drives away.

But that’s just one of several recent cases. Many of them were recorded on security camera footage and included in our report.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this page. If you can help police locate or identify any of the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests