NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is trying to track down a team of car thieves who targeted a car on Webster Street on Monday. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened at about 8:00 in the morning in the 1500 block. Much of what happened was recorded by a security camera in the area.

The video shows a black Range Rover SUV drive across Webster Street then backtrack. Also at the corner, a man is seen loading items into an Infinity SUV with the doors open.

Moments later, the Range Rover has made the block and pulled up next to the Infinity. The victim is seen rushing to his car just as the thieves speed away from the scene in both.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.