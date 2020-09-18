Pricey ride is easy pickings for thief at Elysian Fields business

NEW ORLEANS — Those Range Rovers are really nice, and really expensive. At least one made for an easy target at a convenience store on Elysian Fields recently. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened at a business at 3101 Elysian Fields on September 12 at about 6:15 in the evening, according to the NOPD.

The department released surveillance video on its YouTube channel that shows a man park a white Range Rover in front of the business and go inside. 15 second later, the suspect walks up and looks at the SUV. Less than a minute later, the thief is inside the car and driving away. The owner of the car exits the store just as his Range Rover drives out of sight of the store’s security camera.

According to the NOPD, the car theft is one of three at the same business over a series of just a few days. Police do not indicate if the keys were left in any of the cars or if the thieves were able to defeat the vehicles’ security systems.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the security camera footage, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police catch whoever is responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests