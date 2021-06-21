Police find man shot inside crashed car, bigger reward now in the case

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever shot and killed a man in New Orleans East. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on January 25 of this year at about 9:30 at night. Police found a car, crashed, in the 7000 block of Salem Drive. Inside the car, they found a man who’d been fatally shot.

The coroner identified the victim as 46-year-old Shawn Brock. Crimestoppers is now offering a $5k reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate whoever is responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn the reward money.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.