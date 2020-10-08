Pizza guy delivers opportunity for car thieves

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of car thieves who targeted a pizza delivery driver. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Sunday, September 27, at about 6:15 in the evening at the corner of Spanish Fort and Robert E. Lee boulevards.

Security camera footage from a home shows a pizza delivery driver walk to a home while, according to police, he left his car running.

Seconds later, a white pickup truck pulls up and a passenger jumps into the delivery driver’s car then takes off.

