Petty thief targets giant shopping mall in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is looking for whoever smashed the front glass of a business and stole some of its merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened in the overnight hours at a store in the sprawling Fremaux Town Center shopping complex. Surveillance video recorded what happened.

The video shows a man smash a hole in the front glass of the Rack Room Shoes using a hammer. Then the man reaches inside and unlocks the door.

He's only in the business for a few moments. Police believe that the alarm scared him. He's seen leaving the store with a couple of book bags.

If you can help Slidell police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

