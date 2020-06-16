Pervasive porch pirate problem in May

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to catch multiple porch pirate suspects, all from thefts in the month of May. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

NOPD detectives have surveillance video from more than a half dozen cases that show the thieves walking onto people’s porches to steal their mail, packages, or other items.

At this point, police are not connecting any of the cases. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video from each of the cases, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests