Package deliveries returning after Hurricane Ida; so are porch pirates

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a package in the 3700 block of General Meyer Avenue. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on September 17 at a little before 4:00 in the afternoon. Security camera footage shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen riding a bicycle to the front of a home and stuffing a package under his hoodie.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.