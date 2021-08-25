Orleans DA assigns Cold Case Unit to Jessica Easterly mystery

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams is hoping his new Cold Case Unit will find new leads in the Jessica Easterly case. He’s also hoping someone will come forward with information that solves the mystery. More details are available in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

Easterly went missing in August of 2019. About a week after her disappearance, her sister found Easterly’s body by some railroad tracks that were near her Lakeview home.

Easterly’s family members have been critical of the investigation into the case. Williams says that nobody could be satisfied with the case as long as the woman’s death remains unsolved.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.