NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On December 21, 2021, the roommate of 26-year-old Taylor Jones found her stabbed to death inside their Bywater apartment in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. One year later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest mystery to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Jones was from the Boston area and was new to New Orleans. She quickly made friends where she worked at Cafe Negril in the Faubourg Marigny.

After her death, Jones’ friends made posters asking the public for clues in the case.

But the best clue so far may be from the NOPD. It’s surveillance camera footage from the area and around the time of Jones’ death.

The video shows a man walking toward Jones’ apartment building, and then a short time later, running back the other direction.

So far, more than 450 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

