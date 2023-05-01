NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the thief who stole a John Deere Gator work vehicle from City Park. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little after 8:00 at night on Thursday, April 15. Police released surveillance video from one of the park’s security cameras that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen putting a bicycle into the back of the Gator. Police say the work vehicle was parked behind the City Park Administrative Building. They say the man arrived on the bike and drove away with the Gator.

City Park has seen at least one similar issue with its work vehicles in the past. In 2012, multiple park work vehicles were hotwired and torn up along with some of the park’s grounds.

In this case, the man drove away with the Gator and his bike in back.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

