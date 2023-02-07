NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a suspect who is accused of stealing a dirt bike. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 7:00 at night at a home in the 2500 block of Verbena Street. Police also released home security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen walking up to the dirt bike and backing it out of the camera’s view. Seconds later, you can hear the motorcycle engine starting and revving — but out of view.

The motorcycle is a green 2022 Kawasaki KX450, which sell for nearly $10k.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-82-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

