NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a suspect who is accused of stealing a car that was valet parked in the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 11:30 in the morning on on September 9 in the 600 block of Bienville Street. Police say a man entered an unauthorized area of the parking garage an stole a 2020 Chevy Corvette.

Police did not say if the vehicle was recovered.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including information on the suspect in the case, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police close the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

