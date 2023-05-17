NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrests suspects in multiple copper wire thefts from utility poles. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, one of the cases happened on January 25 in the 1900 block of Tricou Street. Cops say someone stripped and stole $10k worth of copper wire from the utility poles in that area.

About two months later, on March 28, someone stole more copper wire from utility poles in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street. In that case, police say the crime caused disruptions to the 911 service in the area.

And there have been other cases on Chatham Drive and Eads Street.

Police have named a suspect in two of the cases. WGNO News also has security camera footage from a home that appears to show people pulling wire from utility poles in another location. It’s all included in the latest Wheel of Justice report at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police with any of the wire theft cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

