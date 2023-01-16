NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve multiple ATM thefts and burglaries. Two of them are believed to be connected. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

ATM thefts and burglaries are nothing new. Often, thieves target the free standing ATMs inside businesses. But those machines are generally bolted to the ground and can require severe measures to remove. On WGNO News, we’ve shown you multiple cases over the years when thieves drove pickup trucks through the front doors of a business, smashing into an ATM to dislodge it from its anchors.

More recently, we’ve seen multiple cases when thieves targeted the ATMs in the drive through lanes of banks. Those ATMs also require a great deal of effort to break open, and often the thieves leave empty handed.

The latest case happened on January 10 and involves two ATMs. The NOPD released surveillance footage from a bank drive through in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas that was unsuccessful. Police also released surveillance footage from a business in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue when the thieves used the smash and grab approach to successfully remove a free standing ATM.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police solve the cases, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice