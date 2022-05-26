NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a man who is suspected of stealing tools from someone’s storage shed. Video indicates that the man used a wagon to transport the stolen items from the scene. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Monday, May 23, at 123:30 in the afternoon in the 3900 block of Fairmont Drive. Surveillance video shows the man walking with the wagon down the sidewalk and then around the side of someone’s home.

Police say the man broke into a storage shed and stole some tools from inside of it.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police find the man responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.