NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate the man who flattened 4 tires on a pickup truck in Gentilly. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 9 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 2100 block of Timoleon Street. Police released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen walking around a parked pickup truck and bending down at each tire. Also in the video, a buzz can be heard that sounds similar to a battery-powered drill or similar tool. According to police, the man flattened all four tires. They say he was driving a white pickup truck.

Once he’s arrested, the suspect will be booked with simple criminal damage to property. If it’s determined that the value of the damage is more than $1,000 the maximum jail sentence jumps from six months to two years.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

