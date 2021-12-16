NOPD seeking persons of interest with guns

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for three people who are considered persons of interest in a homicide investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attack happened on Friday, December 10, at a little before 3:00 in the afternoon in the 1600 block of Josephine Street. One man was shot and died at the hospital.

Police released security camera footage that shows three men in the area. All three appear to be carrying guns. Police did not say that the three were suspects, calling the persons of interest instead.

Police also released similar security camera footage of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that they say was used by the killer or killers.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the persons of interest in the investigation or the people responsible, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

