NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who burglarized a business in Gentilly. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little after 2:30 in the morning on Monday, Sept. 8, at the Plug Streetwear store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Surveillance video shows some of what happened.

In the video, a pickup truck is seen driving past the store and then around the corner. About one minute later, according to police, the man in the truck can be seen walking to the front door of the business and smashing the glass. He’s inside the business for less than 30 seconds then emerges with an armful of merchandise. As he runs from the scene, the burglar drops some of the items he’s carrying.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the burglar, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

