NOPD searching for theft suspects accused of stealing similar cars and making the same mistakes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police department is trying to solve a pair of similar car thefts. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on August 19, a stolen Subaru Forester was taken in the 1700 block of Robert Street. The car was later abandoned and recovered, and police found a receipt for fast food inside of it. They were able to trace the receipt to the business and to surveillance video that shows a suspect behind the wheel while in the drive through lane.

The second case happened on October 24. Police say a Subaru Outback was used to commit a series of car burglaries on Milne Boulevard and 30th and 33rd streets. Police also released surveillance footage that shows two suspects in the case while inside the stolen car at a restaurant drive through.

Police have not said if the cases are connected. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police solve either case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.