NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a trio of thieves who broke into a Gentilly business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 4:00 in the morning on Friday, August 4, at the Uniforms By Logo Express store located in the 3,000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Police released surveillance footage that shows the three people who they say are responsible for the burglary as well as some video from inside the store.

In one of the surveillance video clips, a man is seen inside the store with dark clothing, a mask over his face, gloves and a gun. According to police, he stole the cash register drawers and a cash box.

The thieves also smashed a front glass window of the business.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people who are responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more that 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

