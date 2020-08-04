NOPD searching for team of car thieves

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a team of thieves who stole a a car from a gas station on Chef Menteur Highway. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on July 29 at the Fuel Zone in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police also released security camera footage from the store which shows much of what happened.

In the video, a stolen blue Mazda CX5 pulled into a handicap parking spot and one person exits the car.

The thief then gets inside a gray Honda Accord and drives away along with the accomplices in the Mazda.

According to police, the woman who owned the Honda left the car running and unlocked while she went inside the business.

Our report also includes surveillance footage of a car theft at gunpoint from early in the same month at the same location.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

