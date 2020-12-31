The tattoo clue, how police think ink could identify an armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in the investigation of an armed robbery on December 15 in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

A little after 10:00 that night, two men with guns walked into a convenience store and robbed the business at gunpoint.

According to police, both suspects removed money from the register before they left the scene.

The best clue in the case may be a tattoo on the right hand of one of the suspects. Detectives hope it will lead to the identification of the gunman.

Anyone with additional information on the case should contact the NOPD’s Third District at 504-658-6030. Or you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.