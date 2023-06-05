NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate two suspects in a theft case at an elementary school. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 3:00 in the afternoon on May 21 at 2401 Humanity Street, Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary Charter School.

Police say two people stole $240 worth of marigolds from the location. Police released images of two suspects in the case who they would like to identify, both of them riding bicycles.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the images of the unidentified suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice