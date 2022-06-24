NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects who are accused of crashing a stolen car and running away from the scene. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 7:30 in the morning on June 9 at the corner of Lasalle Street and Washington Avenue. Police also released some security camera images of the suspects.

Police say the pair was driving a stolen car and crashed it into multiple cars near the intersection as well as a bus stop. The bus stop was so badly damaged that it had to be removed.

After crashing the car, police say the pair ran away on foot toward Saint Charles Avenue.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the images of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.