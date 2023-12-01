Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a suspect in the theft of a van from the Louisiana SPCA.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the business’ office on Mardi Gras Boulevard in Algiers.

According to police, the suspect entered the building and took approximately 40 sets of keys then drove away in one of the business’ vans.

The Louisiana SPCA announced Friday evening that the van had been located after it was abandoned in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Police released a photo of the unidentified suspect in the case.

Photo provided by NOPD

If you have information that could help, call the NOPD’s Fourth District Station at (504)-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

