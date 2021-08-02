NOPD searching for suspect in illegal dumping investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect in an illegal dumping investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on July 11 near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Old Gentilly Road in Eastern New Orleans. A security camera in the area recorded much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen arriving in a white pickup truck. The truck’s bed is full of debris that could be from a home renovation or demolition job. The video shows the man throwing items from the truck’s bed onto the road including a box spring, toilet, and other debris.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help police identify the suspect, call the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.