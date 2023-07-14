Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of shooting a woman on North Rampart Street. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 27 in the 900 block. The NOPD also released security camera footage that shows the suspect leaving the area.

Police say the man and woman began arguing as they passed one another on the street, but the confrontation escalated and became violent when the man pulled a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen.

The man appears to be wearing a white t-shirt in much of the footage. But at one point, according to police, he put on a dark-colored jacket.

The woman survived the attack, but police have not released any additional information on the extent of her injuries or her condition.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the man, call the NOPD’s First District station at (504)-658-6010 or CrimeStoppers at (504)-822-1111.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts