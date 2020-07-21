NOPD searching for suspect accused of one night crime spree

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a man who is accused of a one night crime spree in and around the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, all of the crimes happened early in the morning on July 16. Police also released surveillance images of the man who they say is responsible for the crimes.

The first crime happened at about 12:20 in the morning in the 700 block of North Rampart Street. According to police, a man in a yellow shirt stole a suitcase and some other items from inside of an unlocked Mercedes-Benz.

Then at about 3:40 that same morning, police say the man broke into an apartment complex in the 500 block of Baronne Street and went to the mail room where he opened someone’s package and stole a gray shirt. From there, the man began wearing the gray shirt and ditched the yellow one.

About 30 minutes later, in the 800 block of Gravier Street, police say the man entered an unlocked GMC pickup truck and found the keys, started it, and drove away from the area.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images of the suspect, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests