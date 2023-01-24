NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a suspect who is accused of three residential burglaries. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the first burglary happened on December 30 in the 1000 block of Saint Philip Street in the French Quarter. A second burglary happened the next day in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street in the Faubourg Marigny. For the third burglary, according to police, the suspect returned to the French Quarter but to the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.

Police also released multiple security camera images of the suspect. They say he stole a variety of items from the homes including credit cards, one of which was used at a business on Saint Bernard Avenue.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images of the suspect, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. You could be eligible to earn a cash reward, and you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

