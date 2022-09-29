NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two suspects are accused of breaking into the business and stealing about $5k in property. Police say the two left in a black Dodge Ram truck with the Florida license plate Z956JR.

The second case happened the following day. But this time, according to police, a pair of burglars was unable to break into any of the storage facility’s lockers. In that case, police say the suspects used a Volvo SUV with the Louisiana license plate LUX463 to make their getaway.

Police released surveillance images of all four suspects but so far have not said if the cases are connected.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.